Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.59, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 5.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.59, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 11.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37935.2, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 424.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 43.58, down 2.05% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 5.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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