Suzlon Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.48, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 19.65% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.48, down 2.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24063.45. The Sensex is at 77014.05, down 0%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has added around 28.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 14.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40990, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 547.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1328.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 53.8, down 2.31% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 19.65% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News