Suzlon Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.49, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.3% slide in NIFTY and a 6.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.49, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24424.75. The Sensex is at 78289.92, up 0.01%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has added around 0.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39481.45, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 341.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 889.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 54.72, down 1.62% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 17.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.3% slide in NIFTY and a 6.95% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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