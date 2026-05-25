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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 1,114 cr

Suzlon Energy Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 1,114 cr

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Suzlon Energy's consolidated net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 1,114.35 crore on a 44.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,468.06 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 763.24 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 551.24 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 70 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 964 crore, registering a growth of 39.11% compared with Rs 693 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 17.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 18.4% in Q4 FY25.

 

Net volumes rose 44.85% to 830 MW in Q4 FY26 compared with 573 MW in Q4 FY25. Net cash stood at Rs 2,384 crore as of 31st March 2026.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, The world has entered the age of electricity where energy security is accelerating the shift towards renewables driven by domestic energy availability. At the same time, India is witnessing strong peak power demand growth, increasing the strategic importance of wind energy in enabling reliable FDRE solutions. In alignment with these structural shifts, we have significantly strengthened our financial position to prepare for the next phase of growth. Our flagship S144 platform has already achieved approximately 9GW of cumulative order intake and the WTG business has delivered 55% CAGR growth over the last three years. Together, these factors position Suzlon strongly to capitalize on the large market opportunity ahead.

Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, We are happy to deliver highest-ever India annual deliveries at approximately 2.5 GW in FY26, reflecting strong execution across the business. Our healthy orderbook of approximately 5.9 GW with 66% coming from PSU and C&I segment, we continue to see strong demand for wind energy solutions. Our current orderbook provides strong revenue visibility with execution ramp up expected over the next few quarters.

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Rahul Jain, chief financial officer, Suzlon Group, said, Our strong balance sheet and consistent quarterly performance continue to reinforce stakeholder and market confidence in Suzlons growth journey. In FY26, we delivered a 67% growth in Profit Before Tax while maintaining a healthy cash position of Rs 2,384 Cr as of 31st March 2026. This strong financial position provides us with adequate flexibility to confidently pursue our growth journey.

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) focused on Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions. The company enables corporate consumers to adopt clean energy through long-term PPAs using solar, wind, and storage-based RE-RTC projects. It is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of around $400 million and operates ~700 MW of renewable energy assets with a ~7.1 GW development pipeline across India, targeting 10 GW by 2030.

Shares of Suzlon Energy rose 0.19% to close at Rs 53.88 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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