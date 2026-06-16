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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy sizzles as government targets 100 GW wind capacity by 2030

Suzlon Energy sizzles as government targets 100 GW wind capacity by 2030

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Suzlon Energy climbed 4.73% to Rs 58.17 after Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi outlined ambitious growth targets for India's wind energy sector and highlighted record capacity additions during FY26.

Speaking at the Global Wind Day Conference 2026 in Goa, Joshi said India aims to achieve 100 GW of installed wind energy capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036, positioning wind power as a key pillar of the country's clean energy transition.

The minister said India added more than 6 GW of wind energy capacity in FY26, the highest annual addition on record and nearly 46% higher than the previous year. He also noted that domestic wind turbine manufacturing capacity has increased to 24 GW from 10 GW in 2014.

 

Joshi highlighted the significant untapped potential in the sector, stating that India's wind energy potential at a hub height of 150 metres is estimated at around 1,164 GW.

Further, Joshi also highlighted the significant opportunity in repowering existing wind projects. He noted that a large number of older turbines operating across the country can be replaced with newer, higher-capacity machines, potentially boosting power generation from existing sites.

The government's long-term capacity targets and focus on expanding domestic manufacturing are expected to benefit companies across the wind energy value chain, including turbine manufacturers and project developers.

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Suzlon Energy is one of India's largest wind turbine manufacturers and a key player in the country's renewable energy sector.

On a consolidated basis, Suzlon Energy's net profit declined 5.74% to Rs 1114.35 crore while met sales rose 44.91% to Rs 5468.06 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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