Suzlon Group bags 100 MW wind energy project from GAIL (India)

Suzlon Group announced its sixth wind energy project of ~100 MW from Gas Authority of India (GAIL). This also marks Suzlon's fourth PSU order of FY26, reflecting its growing strength in the ecosystem owing to its end-to-end capabilities.

The power generated from this project will support the decarbonization of GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

With over 2.2 GW of installed capacity and a ~38% market share in Maharashtra, Suzlon has played a key role in the state's growth as one of India's leading renewable energy hubs.

Suzlon will install 47 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity for this project. It will supply wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, stated, " We are happy to continue our strong relationship with GAIL, a valued partner for over 15 years and signing our sixth order together. We have worked over the years in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and are now extending this partnership with a maiden order in Maharashtra. Two years ago, we re-entered the PSU segment, starting with a 1.1 GW order from NTPC Limited. Today, PSU and C&I constitute of over 64% of our orderbook and we are working with all the leading PSUs and C&Is in the country."

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