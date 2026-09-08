Suzlon secures 200 MW wind order from Ayana Renewable Power

Suzlon Energy has secured a maiden 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power. This marks Suzlon's third DevCo-led wind order across two states - Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

With this order, Suzlon's flagship 3.x MW platform, S144, has also crossed the 10 GW milestone.

As part of the project, Suzlon will install 64 of its flagship S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

Suzlon will execute the project through its comprehensive EPC offering, covering turbine supply, land acquisition, balance of plant (BoP), pooling substation (PSS), extra high voltage (EHV) line, commissioning, and operations & maintenance services. The project will be executed in Limbawas, Madhya Pradesh, and the power generated will be connected to the MPPCL state grid.