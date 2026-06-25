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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon secures 400 MW wins energy project in Andhra Pradesh

Suzlon secures 400 MW wins energy project in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

From Tata Power Renewable Energy

Suzlon has secured Tata Power Renewable Energy's new EPC contract for a 400 MW wind energy project. This repeat order, awarded in less than 12 months, brings the cumulative partnership across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh to over 1 GW.

With this order, Suzlon's orderbook in Andhra Pradesh now stands close to 1 GW, marking a key milestone in one of India's leading wind markets. Suzlon's current installed base in Andhra Pradesh stands at 2 8 . 44 % of Suzlon's installed base in South India.

As a part of the new project, Suzlon will install 127 flagship S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. Suzlon will also deliver the project through its comprehensive EPC offering, covering land acquisition, turbine supply, Ba lance of Plant (BoP), Pooling substation (PSS), Extra High Voltage Line (EHV), commissioning, and operations & maintenance services. The project is set to be executed in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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