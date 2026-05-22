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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon secures repeat order of 195 MW from Sunsure Energy

Suzlon secures repeat order of 195 MW from Sunsure Energy

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Suzlon Energy has secured a repeat order of 195 MW from Sunsure Energy, taking the total sales of its highly successful 3MW platform to nearly 9 GW. This milestone reflects strong and sustained market adoption for the Suzlon 3X platform. This order builds on the ongoing partnership between Suzlon and Sunsure, bringing the cumulative partnership to nearly 300 MW across Maharashtra and Karnataka, and is expected to grow further.

With this order, Suzlon's orderbook in Karnataka now stands at over 2 GW milestone, marking a key milestone in one of India's leading wind markets. Suzlon's current installed base in Karnataka stands at 1,500MW, contributing to 24% of Suzlon's installed base in South India.

 

Suzlon will install 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each rated at a 3.0 MW capacity. It will supply wind turbines, execute the project, including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning. The project is set to be executed in the Bijapur district of Karnataka. In addition, Suzlon is also executing other large commercial and industrial (C&I) projects in the state, with a total capacity of 664 MW.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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