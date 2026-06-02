Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 273.68% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net Loss of SVA India reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 273.68% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.05% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.710.19 274 1.110.76 46 OPM %-70.42-131.58 --180.18-53.95 - PBDT-0.93-0.64 -45 -2.740.85 PL PBT-0.93-0.65 -43 -2.750.85 PL NP-1.20-0.86 -40 -2.460.63 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sylph Industries consolidated net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sylph Industries consolidated net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 78.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 78.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Krishna Prasadam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Krishna Prasadam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickSBI Annual Report 2026ZEEL SharesCommercial LPG PricesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance