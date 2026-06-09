Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 496.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.85% to Rs 1176.13 crore

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt rose 496.81% to Rs 316.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.85% to Rs 1176.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 289.55% to Rs 642.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.27% to Rs 3790.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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