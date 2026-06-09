Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit rises 496.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.85% to Rs 1176.13 croreNet profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt rose 496.81% to Rs 316.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.85% to Rs 1176.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 806.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 289.55% to Rs 642.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.27% to Rs 3790.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1176.13806.38 46 3790.171604.15 136 OPM %60.7537.51 -49.4347.55 - PBDT425.4472.09 490 869.65229.05 280 PBT419.1466.01 535 845.05215.90 291 NP316.6753.06 497 642.36164.90 290
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST