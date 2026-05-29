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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of SVC Industries reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 275.57% to Rs 4.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.11 -36 4.921.31 276 OPM %-428.57-418.18 --11.79-62.60 - PBDT-0.30-0.47 36 -0.640.35 PL PBT-0.78-0.95 18 -2.57-1.58 -63 NP-0.78-0.94 17 -2.57-1.58 -63

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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