SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.05.030-967.59-49.32-48.67-51.16-50.51-51.16-50.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News