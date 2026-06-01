SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 222.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 222.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 761.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 67.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 989.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 94.55% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

012.375.0392.210-3360.31-4206.16-631.85-62.05-374.26-210.91-584.08-163.48-461.77-317.85-689.29222.06-761.9967.69-989.51

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