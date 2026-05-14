SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.96% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.08 63 0.430.23 87 OPM %84.62-12.50 -69.7726.09 - PBDT0.110 0 0.320.11 191 PBT0.110 0 0.320.11 191 NP0.080 0 0.240.08 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST