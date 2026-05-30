Swadeshi Industries & Leasing standalone net profit rises 82.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 395.02% to Rs 32.82 crore

Net profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing rose 82.50% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 395.02% to Rs 32.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.05% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 328.43% to Rs 68.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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