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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadeshi Industries & Leasing standalone net profit rises 82.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing standalone net profit rises 82.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 395.02% to Rs 32.82 crore

Net profit of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing rose 82.50% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 395.02% to Rs 32.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.05% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 328.43% to Rs 68.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.826.63 395 68.1215.90 328 OPM %3.117.24 -3.387.36 - PBDT1.020.48 113 2.301.17 97 PBT0.980.48 104 2.261.17 93 NP0.730.40 83 1.701.03 65

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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