Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Swadha Nature reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %033.33 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

