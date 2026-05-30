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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.321.10 20 1.321.10 20 OPM %-3.03-16.36 --14.39-30.00 - PBDT0.09-0.10 LP 0.15-0.07 LP PBT0.09-0.10 LP 0.15-0.07 LP NP0.05-0.08 LP 0.11-0.05 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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