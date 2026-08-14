Swan Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 1013.75 croreNet loss of Swan Corp reported to Rs 31.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 1013.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1213.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1013.751213.18 -16 OPM %-0.382.20 -PBDT-4.3963.74 PL PBT-34.9633.64 PL NP-31.4219.13 PL
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST