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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 268.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swan Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 268.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 869.65 crore

Net profit of Swan Corp reported to Rs 268.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 869.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 855.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.71% to Rs 274.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.48% to Rs 4371.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4937.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales869.65855.75 2 4371.204937.87 -11 OPM %-30.001.63 --4.66-2.86 - PBDT358.9817.67 1932 488.851619.26 -70 PBT326.60-13.17 LP 364.951471.97 -75 NP268.68-17.73 LP 274.13755.30 -64

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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