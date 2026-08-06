Swan Defence secures contract to build TRAnsverse 3200 tugs

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has secured a contract from Denmark-based towage operator Svitzer A/S to construct four advanced TRAnsverse 3200 tugs. Deliveries for the order are scheduled to commence in early 2028.

The contract follows an extensive competitive evaluation of leading global shipyards. The high specification vessels will be constructed to Bureau Veritas class.

Co-developed by naval architects Robert Allan and Svitzer, the patented TRAnsverse 3200 design is engineered for complex harbour towage and escort operations. Featuring a unique hydrodynamic hull design and omni-directional propulsion, the vessels are capable of safely guiding large ships through severe weather and restricted port channels. Delivering an 80-tonne bollard pull, the TRAnsverse design is up to 15% more fuel efficient than conventional tug designs, directly supporting global maritime decarbonization goals.