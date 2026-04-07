Swan Defence secures order for four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk ships

From Energy ONE

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has secured a Category 4 order (valued between Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore) from Energy ONE for the construction of four (4) 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers - marking a first for the country.

These will be the first ammonia dual-fuel ships built in India and are also among the largest commercial vessels ever to be built at an Indian shipyard, representing a significant step forward in both technological capability and scale for the domestic shipbuilding industry. This milestone underscores SDHI's growing capability to execute complex, next-generation shipbuilding programs aligned with the global transition toward lower-emission shipping.

Measuring 229.5m in length with a beam of 37m, each of the dual-fuel vessels will be equipped with ammonia-fuelled propulsion system. The vessels will be designed by KMS-EMEC, South Korea and classed by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) one of the leading Class societies in the world.

Commenting on the development, Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI), said, Winning this project is an important step forward for us. It reflects the confidence global stakeholders are placing in Indian shipbuilding, and in the capabilities, we have developed at Pipavav. Ammonia as a marine fuel is still at an early stage, and we are proud to be part of that transition - building vessels that are not just relevant for today but aligned with where the industry is heading.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029, with subsequent deliveries scheduled at four-month intervals.