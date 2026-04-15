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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Engines rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 55 cr; declares dividend of Rs 110/share

Swaraj Engines rallies after Q4 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 55 cr; declares dividend of Rs 110/share

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Swaraj Engines jumped 7.45% to Rs 4,191.55 after the company reported a 20.12% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45.42 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 20.18% year-on-year to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 19.55% to Rs 73.19 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 61.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Engine sales came in at 55,004 units in Q4 FY26, compared with 45,594 units in Q4 FY25, marking a 20.64% YoY rise. The quarter also clocked the highest-ever engine sales volume. The company highlighted consistent growth across all four quarters of FY26, extending its streak to six consecutive years of higher engine sales and profits.

 

On an annual basis, the company crossed a key milestone, with engine sales surpassing 2 lakh units for the first time. Volumes stood at 2,02,771 units in FY26, up 19.3% from 1,68,820 units in FY25.

For the full year, net operating revenue rose 19.3% YoY to Rs 2,007.13 crore, up from Rs 1,681.89 crore in FY25. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 19.7% to Rs 266.98 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 223.05 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax increased 18.3% to Rs 196.31 crore from Rs 165.98 crore, marking a record annual profit for the company.

The board has recommended an equity dividend of Rs 110 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2026. The record date for the AGM and dividend is set as 3 July 2026. The dividend, if approved, will be paid or dispatched after 20 July 2026, within the stipulated timeline.

Swaraj Engines (SEL) was set up in 1985 in Mohali, Punjab, and is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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