Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 34.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 207.25 croreNet profit of Swaraj Suiting rose 34.57% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 207.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.15% to Rs 53.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.45% to Rs 576.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales207.25169.30 22 576.74416.57 38 OPM %16.6219.81 -19.3417.54 - PBDT34.8826.44 32 89.6355.79 61 PBT28.4222.96 24 67.1244.43 51 NP24.6818.34 35 53.6833.31 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST