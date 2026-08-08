Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 83.26% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 138.83% to Rs 183.37 croreNet profit of Swaraj Suiting rose 83.26% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 138.83% to Rs 183.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales183.3776.78 139 OPM %19.3731.52 -PBDT26.2915.70 67 PBT20.7911.44 82 NP16.428.96 83
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:15 AM IST