Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Suiting standalone net profit rises 33.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Swaraj Suiting standalone net profit rises 33.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 207.25 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Suiting rose 33.35% to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 207.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.98% to Rs 52.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.45% to Rs 576.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales207.25169.30 22 576.74416.57 38 OPM %16.6319.81 -19.3417.54 - PBDT34.8826.44 32 89.6355.79 61 PBT28.4322.96 24 67.1244.43 51 NP24.3518.26 33 52.3733.15 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 408.47% in the March 2026 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 408.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for five straight sessions

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd gains for fifth session

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 8.68%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 8.68%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance