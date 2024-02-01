Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Swarna Securities standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net profit of Swarna Securities rose 53.85% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-500.00-1100.00 -PBDT0.250.18 39 PBT0.240.17 41 NP0.200.13 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Swarna Aditya Gold Refinery and Resources Pvt Ltd welcomes new stakeholders and investors to its thriving e-waste management initiative

Lark Finserv Redefines Lending Landscape by Making Loans Against Securities (LAS) Easily Accessible in India's Smaller Towns &amp; Cities

Vertiv Strengthens Commitment to India's Burgeoning Data Center Industry with New Manufacturing Facility

Protean Launches its 1st Global Hackathon on Account Aggregator

Azure Power Files Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon