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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swarnsarita Jewels India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swarnsarita Jewels India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Sales rise 49.90% to Rs 236.65 crore

Net Loss of Swarnsarita Jewels India reported to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.90% to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.06% to Rs 12.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 868.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 761.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.65157.87 50 868.21761.37 14 OPM %-3.24-1.64 -1.812.00 - PBDT-2.69-3.52 24 16.949.46 79 PBT-2.77-3.62 23 16.639.08 83 NP-6.78-3.97 -71 12.145.30 129

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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