Sales decline 11.14% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 30.69% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.14% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.033.41 -11 OPM %36.9642.52 -PBDT0.951.38 -31 PBT0.921.35 -32 NP0.701.01 -31
