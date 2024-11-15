Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 4.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.38% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 4.94% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.38% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.923.14 120 OPM %17.2038.54 -PBDT1.051.10 -5 PBT1.021.07 -5 NP0.770.81 -5
