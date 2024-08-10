Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 78.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.58% to Rs 5.19 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 79.58% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.192.89 80 OPM %7.1330.45 -PBDT0.160.71 -77 PBT0.140.68 -79 NP0.110.51 -78
