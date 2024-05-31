Business Standard
Swasti Vinayaka Art &amp; Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 3.32 crore
Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.03% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 12.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.323.01 10 12.3812.67 -2 OPM %14.1624.58 -29.7335.75 - PBDT0.090.42 -79 2.854.05 -30 PBT0.060.38 -84 2.743.91 -30 NP0.020.27 -93 2.052.93 -30
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

