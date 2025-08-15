Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 1218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.91% to Rs 9.96 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 1218.18% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.91% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.965.19 92 OPM %24.007.13 -PBDT1.950.16 1119 PBT1.930.14 1279 NP1.450.11 1218
