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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 189.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 189.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Sales rise 236.39% to Rs 11.74 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 189.47% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 236.39% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.43% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.72% to Rs 31.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.743.49 236 31.7018.90 68 OPM %27.0042.41 -24.8620.32 - PBDT3.641.09 234 7.762.98 160 PBT3.611.06 241 7.672.88 166 NP2.750.95 189 5.812.32 150

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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