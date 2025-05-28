Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 4650.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 4650.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 4650.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.17% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.67% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.493.32 5 18.9012.38 53 OPM %42.4114.16 -20.3229.73 - PBDT1.090.09 1111 2.982.85 5 PBT1.060.06 1667 2.882.74 5 NP0.950.02 4650 2.322.05 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

