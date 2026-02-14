Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 72.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.82% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 72.92% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.82% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.333.3018.6423.941.100.681.080.650.830.48

