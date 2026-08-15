Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 120.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.227.4113.026.480.850.340.730.250.550.25

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