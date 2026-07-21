Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 28.97 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart rose 14.29% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.9726.33 10 OPM %31.4522.33 -PBDT5.594.90 14 PBT5.334.65 15 NP3.763.29 14
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST