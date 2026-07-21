Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 28.97 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 14.29% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.9726.3331.4522.335.594.905.334.653.763.29

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