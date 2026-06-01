Swati Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4388.24% to Rs 7.63 croreNet profit of Swati Projects reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4388.24% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2324.82% to Rs 34.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.630.17 4388 34.191.41 2325 OPM %43.91-100.00 -30.3327.66 - PBDT3.35-0.17 LP 10.370.39 2559 PBT3.29-0.17 LP 10.240.32 3100 NP1.93-0.13 LP 7.16-0.13 LP
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST