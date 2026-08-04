Swaziland Building Society goes live with Intellect's eMACH.ai Treasury suite

Intellect Design Arena announced that Swaziland Building Society (SBS) has successfully gone live with the Intellect eMACH.ai Treasury suite. This milestone marks a critical phase in the institution's transformation into SBS Bank Eswatini, following its provisional commercial banking licence from the Central Bank of Eswatini (CBE). Intellect has been a strategic technology partner with SBS since 2018 for various technology offerings, including Core Banking, Lending and Treasury.

For over six decades, SBS has been a pillar of Eswatini's financial sector, primarily focused on mortgage financing. The transition to a full-service commercial bank required a fundamental shift in Treasury operationsmoving from spreadsheet-based tracking to a sophisticated, multi-asset strategy.

Rajesh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer of Intellect Consumer Banking, said, This is a journey I'm particularly excited about, as it validates the architecture strength of eMACH.ai Treasury and engineering vision. We enabled a seamless transition of SBS Treasury from a building society to a commercial bank through incremental enhancements, while introducing region-specific capabilities like advanced Call Notice and expanding into FX, Money Markets, and Fixed Income. We look forward to supporting our clients in their treasury transformation journeys with strong execution discipline.