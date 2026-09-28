SWELECT launches SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range for C&I customers

SWELECT Energy Systems is rolling out its scalable SWEES EN+ hybrid inverter range for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. The range is available from 5 kW to 50 kW and can scale beyond 50 kW. It is designed around the load profiles, solar generation and energy storage needs of businesses. Customers can start with a system sized to their current needs and add capacity as operations grow.

SWELECT Energy Systems is strengthening its energy solutions portfolio with the rollout of its SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range from 5 kW to 50 kW, designed to address the evolving requirements of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers.

SWEES EN+ manages solar generation, battery storage and grid supply through a single system. The range is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS), which clears it for rollout on schedule in Q2 FY27.

As energy costs rise and power reliability becomes a bigger concern, businesses want to make better use of the solar power they generate on-site and add storage for backup. SWELECT designs each system around the customer's actual load profile and application rather than offering a one-size-fits-all product.