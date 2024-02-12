Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 1.89 crore
Net Loss of Switching Technologies Gunther reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.892.70 -30 OPM %-169.84-112.59 -PBDT-3.29-3.63 9 PBT-3.31-3.65 9 NP-3.31-3.65 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Atcom Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Trigyn Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 67.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon