Monday, May 25, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swojas Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Swojas Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

Sales rise 65.88% to Rs 46.23 crore

Net loss of Swojas Foods reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.88% to Rs 46.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.64% to Rs 146.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.2327.87 66 146.1571.77 104 OPM %0.061.94 -1.015.20 - PBDT0.030.70 -96 1.483.98 -63 PBT0.030.70 -96 1.483.98 -63 NP-0.050.54 PL 0.892.86 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Belrise Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Advance Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Advance Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Yatra Online slumps after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Yatra Online slumps after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance