SWSOLAR JV wins USD 560 million solar project in Egypt

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy announced that the company, in a 50-50 joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction - one of the leading contractors in Egypt and the MENA region, has secured an order today, valued at approximately USD 560 million for West Minya Solar Power Project in Minya Governorate, Egypt.

Once complete, this 1,000 MWac capacity Solar PV project integrated with a 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will become one of Egypt's largest utility-scale renewable energy developments.

The joint venture will be responsible for the full engineering, procurement, and construction of the solar power plant, including the installation of photovoltaic generation facilities, battery energy storage infrastructure, grid interconnection works, transmission facilities, and all associated balance-of-plant and supporting systems required for project delivery.