SWSOLAR's step down subsidiary in US settles legal dispute
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that with respect to the proceedings related to encashment of a bond by Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. (wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company) against Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland and Zurich American Insurance Company, the parties have entered into a settlement agreement to release and discharge each other from all the claims and counter claims. Accordingly, the parties have filed a motion for dismissal and the United States District Court, Eastern District of Washington (Court) has passed an order of dismissal of the legal proceedings.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST