Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SWSOLAR's step down subsidiary in US settles legal dispute

SWSOLAR's step down subsidiary in US settles legal dispute

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that with respect to the proceedings related to encashment of a bond by Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. (wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company) against Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland and Zurich American Insurance Company, the parties have entered into a settlement agreement to release and discharge each other from all the claims and counter claims. Accordingly, the parties have filed a motion for dismissal and the United States District Court, Eastern District of Washington (Court) has passed an order of dismissal of the legal proceedings.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 92.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 92.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Barometers trade with major losses; VIX rallies 4.39%

Barometers trade with major losses; VIX rallies 4.39%

Relaxo Footwears partners with Unicommerce

Relaxo Footwears partners with Unicommerce

Escorts Kubota launches new Digitrac models under Powertrac tractors

Escorts Kubota launches new Digitrac models under Powertrac tractors

Maharashtra Scooters slides as Q4 PAT tanks 92% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Maharashtra Scooters slides as Q4 PAT tanks 92% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesQ4 Results TodayInfosys Q4 PreviewRIL Q4 PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Heatwave AlertChatGPT 2.0Tim Cook ResignationTechnology NewsPersonal Finance