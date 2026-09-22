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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SWSOLAR secures two project worth Rs 985 cr in Rajasthan and South Africa

SWSOLAR secures two project worth Rs 985 cr in Rajasthan and South Africa

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has secured one order in Rajasthan totaling to 534.3 MWp from a leading IPP in India. The company has also secured one order for two BESS projects totaling 616 MWh energy storage capacity in South Africa from a leading Middle East based renewable energy projects developer. The total value of both the orders, including taxes, amounts to more than Rs 985 crore.

 

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST