SWSOLAR successfully bids for 875 MW solar PV project of Coal India
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) has been declared as L1 bidder in a tender of Coal India for a turnkey EPC package for development of a 875 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India.
The total value of contract including O&M and taxes is Rs 3,490 crore.
The company also received an order for a 50 MW AC project in Maharashtra, India from a leading Indian Private IPP.
With these new order wins, the total value of EPC order inflow in FY26 has exceeded Rs 10,062 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST