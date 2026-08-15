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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sylph Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sylph Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

Sales decline 82.51% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of Sylph Industries declined 63.89% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.51% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.1235.00 -83 OPM %5.393.09 -PBDT0.391.08 -64 PBT0.391.08 -64 NP0.391.08 -64

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST