Sylph Industries consolidated net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13716.67% to Rs 24.87 croreNet profit of Sylph Industries rose 1200.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13716.67% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5938.78% to Rs 118.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.870.18 13717 118.361.96 5939 OPM %1.41-138.89 -5.75-66.84 - PBDT1.020.12 750 8.00-0.93 LP PBT0.980.12 717 7.93-0.93 LP NP1.560.12 1200 7.62-0.93 LP
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST