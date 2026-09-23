Symbiotec Pharmalab consolidated net profit declines 53.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 218.15 crore

Net profit of Symbiotec Pharmalab declined 53.01% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 218.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.218.15203.1720.7228.5339.3655.3317.5344.8214.0629.92

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